Development work delays mean Peshawar's PSL 2021 hopes hang in balance

The city of Peshawar's hope for hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches have received a blow after it emerged that the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium may not be ready until the tournament's next edition next year.

According to a report in Daily Express, the stadium is currently in the process of being extended to meet PSL standards. It is being remodeled after the Dubai stadium, with the deadline being of January 2021.

However, the Urdu daily states that chances of the venue being ready in time are low. An alternative could be the Hayatabad Sports Complex, with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government open to installing floodlights and providing other facilities, if the Pakistan Cricket Board agrees to the arrangement.

PCB officials Nadeem Khan and Saqlain Mushtaq were recently given visits of both the venues, the Express added.

There, a representative of the KP government briefed them and informed them that development work at Arbab Niaz stadium was scheduled to conclude by June but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the proceedings.

