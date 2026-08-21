Cape Verde appoint Humberto Bettencourt as new head coach

Cape Verde coach Humberto Bettencourt in Africa Cup of Nation on January 17, 2022. — Reuters

Cape Verde have appointed Humberto Bettencourt as their new head coach, replacing Bubista following the nation’s impressive run at last month’s World Cup in North America.

The 51-year-old Bettencourt steps into the role after spending the past six years working with the national team, including a spell as assistant coach.

Humberto Bettencourt é o novo Selecionador Nacional dos Tubarões Azuis



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He was part of the coaching set-up that helped Cape Verde make history by reaching the round-of-32 on their World Cup debut.

Cape Verde were one of the surprise packages of the tournament, progressing beyond the first round before their campaign ended in extra time against Argentina.

Bettencourt’s appointment was confirmed by the Cape Verdean Football Federation, although no details regarding the length or financial terms of his contract were disclosed.

He takes over from Bubista, who departed the national team following the World Cup to begin a new challenge with Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane.

The club reached the semi-finals of the African Champions League last season.

Bettencourt’s first competitive assignment will come in next month’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Cape Verde will travel to face Mali on 25th September before hosting Rwanda four days later.

It is pertinent to mention that the new coach will now look to build on the momentum generated by Cape Verde’s historic World Cup campaign as they begin preparations for their latest qualification challenge.

The appointment also gives Bettencourt the opportunity to continue the progress he has helped oversee during his six years with the national side.