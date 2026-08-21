Ronaldinho returns at 46, targets 300th career goal

Ronaldinho poses with his new team shirt near Ignazio Cipriani, president of the Ravenna on August 20, 2026. — Reuters

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has announced a surprise return to football at the age of 46, saying he hopes to score his 300th career goal after joining Italian third-tier club Ravenna.

Thousands of supporters gathered at a city beach for an event dubbed “Ronaldinho Day”, braving the rain to welcome the former Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker, who retired from professional football in 2015.

“I’m very happy to be here with friends, we have a team that can do something good,” said Ronaldinho.

Asked whether fans would see him play, he said: “Will you see me play? I don’t know, only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful, I’m here to help my teammates win.

“As you can see, I’m in shape, I feel good... If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful.”

Ronaldinho played his final official match for Brazilian side Fluminense in September 2015.

During his illustrious career, he won the 2002 World Cup, scoring against England in the quarter-final, and claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani first announced the comeback in June, insisting the move was not a publicity stunt.

“His objective is romantic, to try to score his last goal,” Cipriani said.

“His involvement is not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us.”

Cipriani confirmed Ronaldinho will not feature against Reggiana in Monday’s Serie C season opener.

Ravenna are targeting promotion to Serie B after finishing third in Group B last season.