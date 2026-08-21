Carlos Alcaraz set for US Open return after wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with the US Open trophy after winning the final of men’s singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.on Sep 7, 2025, — Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to competitive action at the US Open after missing four months with a right wrist injury.

The 23-year-old Spaniard began the year strongly, beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals before defeating his final opponent to become the ninth man in the Open era to complete the career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz also won the Qatar Open in February but suffered defeats at Indian Wells and the Miami Open before losing to Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final in April.

He then played just one match at the Barcelona Open before injuring his wrist, ruling him out of most of the clay-court season and the entire grass-court swing.

The seven-time major champion returned to training in July and was seen practising in Spain earlier this month, but withdrew from the Cincinnati Open shortly afterwards.

His US Open return was confirmed by football influencer Fabrizio Romano in a joint Instagram post with Alcaraz. The Spaniard later wrote "here we go!" - Romano's catchphrase - on X, alongside an American flag and plane emoji.

Alcaraz could also compete in mixed doubles before the singles tournament, having partnered Britain's Emma Raducanu at last year's revamped event.

Meanwhile, Sinner remains world number one and has dominated the season, although a knee injury forced him to withdraw from Cincinnati.

The US Open singles event begins on Sunday, 30th August, in New York, with Alcaraz aiming to defend the title he won last year.