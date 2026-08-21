Ronaldinho uncertain over playing role after Ravenna arrival

Ronaldinho dissatisfied with the team's recent performance against the USA. — Reuters

Brazil great Ronaldinho arrived in Italy on Thursday after joining Serie C side Ravenna FC and, while the 46-year-old has also taken a stake in the club, he stopped short of saying whether he would return to the pitch in search of one last goal.

A member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad, the former Paris St Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan player landed at Forli airport around midday ahead of a squad presentation event later on Thursday.

His signing was announced in June and the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, whose last competitive appearance came for Fluminense in 2015, has joined the third-tier club owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani, who hopes to lead Ravenna to the Italian top flight for the first time.

"This was an operation to bring the whole city closer to the team," Cipriani told reporters on Thursday.

"To create a fan base with lots of joy and excitement for this new season."

Cipriani confirmed Ronaldinho would not be involved in Ravenna's season opener away to Reggiana on Monday, while the Brazilian was coy when asked whether he expected to eventually pull on the club's shirt and score what would be the 300th goal of his career.

"If that happens, it will be even more beautiful," Ronaldinho replied with a wide smile.

"I don't know, that depends on the president, on the trainer. I came here because of the friendship we have. We'll wait for the squad to do well. I'm here to help."