Carrick hails Rashford's revival as Manchester United eye late signings

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during a pre-season friendly against AC Milan at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw on August 15, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick lauded Marcus Rashford’s attitude and condition after his return to training amid uncertainty over his future at his boyhood club.

Rashford is back at United after his relationship with former manager Ruben Amorim broke down in December 2024 and spending the last 18 months on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

With the new English top flight season approaching, few players are likely to face as much scrutiny as the England international.

Rashford recently said he wanted to focus on football without his "name being mentioned every day", after responding to a teaser clip of the Stick to Football podcast in which former Manchester United defender Gary Neville discussed the forward’s situation.

"It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie (Mainoo) and Licha (Martinez) pretty much in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well," Carrick told reporters on Thursday ahead of facing Hull City.

"He's enjoying his football, he looks fit, he looks sharp, he looks strong, he looks ready to play football. So I've been delighted with him since he's come back."

Carrick’s comments came as United continued to explore ways to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on September 1.

"We're looking to strengthen the squad. We're certainly working towards that, making the most of the situation that we have and trying to improve things and trying to move forward," he said.

"Certainly trying to make the most of the opportunities to finish the window stronger than we went into it. And I think we're a good way to doing that, so far."

United have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Belgian Youri Tielemans and Brazil international Andrey Santos.

The club is also in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to rope in Carlos Baleba after failing to secure the Cameroon international last year amid a reported valuation of 100 million pounds ($136.21 million).

United will start their Premier League campaign against promoted Hull City on Saturday.