India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh likely to be postponed again

India and Bangladesh players shake hands after their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal on Thursday hinted that India's white-ball tour of the country may be postponed again as they are "in discussion" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India men's cricket team was originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August this year for a six-match white-ball series, which was later deferred to September.

As per the BCB's earmarked window, the three ODIs were scheduled to be played on September 1, 3 and 6, respectively. The three T20Is, however, were slated to be staged on September 9, 12 and 13, respectively.

Meanwhile, Iqbal, who earlier asserted that the BCB was unwilling to rush into organising the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) until the financial issues are resolved, during a press conference here, announced an age-group tournament, named the Game Development Trophy.

As per the tournament schedule, unveiled by the BCB earlier today, all matches will be played here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from August 28 to September 9.

Consequently, Iqbal was asked whether the introduction of the aforementioned tournament meant India's tour of Bangladesh was scrapped, to which he replied that there might be some tweaks and the two cricket boards were in discussion.

"Both boards remain in discussion about the India series. The dates may be shifted here or there," said Iqbal.

"This tournament is being held in Mirpur but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly."