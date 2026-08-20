Chelsea boss Alonso coy on Fernandez future amid transfer speculation

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso during their Sydney Super Cup match against Western Sydney Wanderers at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said the club’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ready to play in their Premier League opener at Fulham on Monday, but avoided answering when asked about the player’s future amid transfer speculation.

According to British media reports last week, Chelsea had set Manchester City an August 14 deadline to meet their £120 million ($163.52 million) valuation of Fernandez. The midfielder joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 on an eight-and-a-half-year contract for a then-British record fee of £106.8 million.

Alonso, who departed Real Madrid in January after only seven months in charge, has been assigned to rebuild Chelsea following a turbulent, trophyless season in which the west London club finished 10th in the Premier League.

Asked whether Fernandez would stay at Chelsea when the transfer window closes on September 1, Alonso told reporters on Thursday: "Enzo is a Chelsea player. He's a top, top player.

"He's training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We're happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday."

Asked if the 2022 World Cup-winner had told him he wanted to stay, Alonso sidestepped the question.

"He's training really well, good attitude and that's what we want. He's trying his best to prepare for the kick-off of the Premier League."

Alonso’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will see him face former Real Madrid teammate and friend Alvaro Arbeloa, Fulham’s new manager.

Arbeloa replaced Alonso as Madrid manager before the Spanish club appointed Jose Mourinho in June.

"We can have a relation but once we're on the pitch, no friends, no past, just the 90 minutes we are fighting for each club," Alonso said.