Sri Lanka add Arachchige, Mishara to squad for second India Test: report

Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara in the nets during their training session at the Pallekele Interantional Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 27, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has drafted top-order batter Kamil Mishara and batting all-rounder Sahan Arachchige into the squad for the second and last Test of the home series against India, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the batting duo has been brought in as replacements for Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal.

Notably, Mendis has been out of action since injuring his hamstring during the early rounds of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 and was consequently replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in Sri Lanka's squad for the recently concluded fixture.

Chandimal, however, is automatically ruled out of the upcoming fixture as the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules stipulate that players substituted for concussion-related reasons cannot play for seven days.

"Kusal Mendis has a proper hamstring injury, and will not be available for a while," Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten had said following their 165-run defeat in the Test series opener in Galle.

"Dinesh is also not available for the next Test. So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a good opportunity for young players to come in and stake their claim. There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It's a good opportunity for them."

Besides Mendis and Chandimal, left-handed opener Pathum Nissanka is also doubtful for the upcoming fixture as he continues to recover from the wrist surgery he underwent in June.

Meanwhile, Arachchige, uncapped in Tests, earned the call-up after an impressive run of form with Sri Lanka A in their two red-ball matches against India A at home last month, the highlight of which was his century in the second fixture.

Mishara, on the other hand, was drafted into the side on the back of his strong showing in this year's Lanka Premier League (LPL), during which he accumulated 411 runs in nine innings at an average of 51.37, and played a pivotal role in leading Jaffna Kings to the final.