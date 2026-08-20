Arsenal’s Guimaraes doubtful for Coventry game as Arteta targets another title

Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes in the FA Community Shield match against Manchester City at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 16, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the club’s new signing Bruno Guimaraes is doubtful for Friday's Premier League opener against promoted Coventry City, while stressing the importance of keeping his squad fit as they begin their title defence.

The Gunners signed Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Newcastle United this month for a fee reported at £75 million ($102 million) by British media. The 28-year-old applied ice to his leg after he came off in Sunday's Community Shield win over Manchester City.

"It's evolving well, but let's see," Arteta told reporters on Thursday about Guimaraes' fitness issue.

Arsenal's title charge was threatened by injuries last season as they missed key players at crucial times, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and others sidelined for long periods.

"The more dominant we are, the bigger the margins, the better... we need to improve the availability of the squad in certain areas in order for those margins to become much bigger," Arteta said.

Arsenal, third on the all-time list with 14 English top-flight titles, have never successfully defended the Premier League crown, although they won three championships in a row back in the 1930s, but Arteta said this campaign feels different.

"I feel good. Different. Hopefully better. More excited than ever, hungrier than ever ... I have no question that our players have the desire. Now it's something we have to do daily," he said.

Arteta said Arsenal were trying to strengthen their defensive options amid reports that the club have agreed a £51 million deal with Aston Villa to sign England centre-back Ezri Konsa.

"When we're ready to announce something, we'll let you know," the Spaniard added.

Arteta also put to bed reports linking the versatile Myles Lewis-Skelly with a move away from Arsenal, saying he was "100% sure" that the 19-year-old would remain at the club.