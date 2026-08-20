Brazil’s iconic Maracana to host 2027 Women’s World Cup opener and final

A drone view of the Maracanã Stadium ahead of the World Cup tournament, in Rio de Janeiro on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Brazil will stage the opening game and final of the 2027 Women's World Cup at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, according to the match schedule unveiled on Thursday for the 32-team tournament.

The hosts kick off the event on June 24 in a fitting opening to the first Women's World Cup held in South America, with the Maracana -- one of the game's most famous venues and the site of Brazil's heartbreak defeat by Uruguay in the 1950 men's World Cup decider -- also hosting the July 25 final.

FIFA confirmed that all eight host cities will stage at least seven matches and a minimum of one knockout game.

Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador will stage matches through to the last 16, while Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo will hold the quarter-finals.

Sao Paulo and Rio will host the semi-finals.

"I already have goosebumps thinking about the incredible passion, colour and energy that Brazilian fans will bring to the tournament as they welcome the world to eight vibrant host cities," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The Maracana will become only the third stadium to host both a men's and women's World Cup final, following Stockholm's Rasunda Stadium and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"Each host city will add its own unique flavour, making this a colourful, joyful and unforgettable celebration," former Brazil captain Aline Pellegrino said.

"The world's best players will feel that energy from the stands and they will give it back on the pitch through moments and performances that will inspire girls and boys around the world."

The final schedule will be published later this year.