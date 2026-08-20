Pakistan crush Chinese Taipei in FIVB U17 World Championship campaign opener

Pakistan team celebrates winning their FIVB Boys' U17 World Championship match against Chinese Taipei in Doha, Qatar, on August 20, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan opened its campaign at the 2026 FIVB Boys' U17 World Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Pakistan won 25-20, 25-10, 25-23 in the Pool E match to begin the tournament on a winning note.

Fahad led Pakistan's scoring effort with 13 points, including 13 attack points, while captain Irfan contributed 11 points with five attacks, three blocks and three service points.

Pakistan dominated the statistical battle, recording 36 attack points compared to Chinese Taipei's 29, while also leading in blocks 8-7 and service points 6-0. Pakistan forced 18 opponent errors, compared with 14 by Chinese Taipei.

Faizan also played a key role in attack, scoring 11 points, while setter Talha added six points, including three service points.

The victory gives Pakistan an early boost in the tournament, which features 20 teams competing in the second edition of the FIVB Boys' U17 World Championship in Doha.

Pakistan will play its next match against Iran on Friday.