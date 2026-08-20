Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record with half-century against Pakistan

England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his half-century on the second day of their first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — Reuters

LEEDS: England captain Joe Root on Thursday continued his record-breaking spree in Test cricket as he equalled India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record of most half-centuries in the format.

Tendulkar, who represented India in 200 Tests, concluded his glittering career with 68 fifties, coupled with 51 centuries and remains the format's leading scorer with 15921 runs at a magnificent average of 53.78.

Root, who trails Tendulkar on the elusive list of batters with most Test runs, having scored more than 14000, smashed an anchoring half-century against Pakistan in the first Test innings of their series opener, underway here at Headingley.

The half-century marked Root's 68th and helped him draw level with Tendulkar, who, however, still holds the record for most fifty-plus scores in Tests, achieving the feat 119 times, as the Indian legend converted 10 more of his fifties into centuries than the England captain.

Most half-centuries in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 68 in 329 innings Joe Root (England) – 68 in 305 innings Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 66 in 280 innings Allan Border (Australia) – 63 in 265 innings Rahul Dravid (India) – 63 in 286 innings

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing fixture against Pakistan is Joe Root's first assignment in his second stint as England captain, as the 35-year-old was handed the leadership role following experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes's retirement from international cricket.

The seasoned batter showed no signs of added burden in the first innings of the aforementioned fixture and made an anchoring 66 off 112 deliveries, which helped him surpass West Indies' Clive Lloyd's on the list of skippers with most half-centuries in Tests, led by former South Africa top-order batter Graeme Smith.

Smith smashed 61 half-centuries as South Africa captain, and is followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting on the list, which further features Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq, who achieved the milestone 43 times as the Green Shirts' skipper.

Most fifty-plus scores as captain in Tests