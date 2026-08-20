BCB President Tamim Iqbal says no BPL until financial issues are resolved

BCB President Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on August 20, 2026. — BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal on Thursday shared that they are unwilling to rush into organising the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) until financial issues surrounding the franchise-based tournament are resolved.

Iqbal, while addressing the media here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium earlier today, revealed that the BCB had incurred losses of around Tk40 crore over the last two editions of the BPL, insisting that the tournament should generate revenue for the board instead of financial losses.

"I have said it a few times that I don't want to organise the BPL this way. One thing has to be said again. In one tournament, for the last two years, BCB has incurred losses of around 40 crore Taka," Tamim shared.

"Franchise cricket is supposed to make money for the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Not lose money, so there is something going wrong. Until and unless we fix the issues, it is not absolutely important for us to host this event every year," he added.

Iqbal confirmed that the BCB remains committed to the BPL but said it would not compromise on fixing the tournament's financial structure simply to maintain an annual schedule.

"Do we have the intention to do it? Hundred per cent. Do I want to rush it? Absolutely not," he said.

The BCB president said the board would take as much time as necessary to put the tournament on a sustainable financial footing, even if that meant delaying it by up to two years.

"If it takes six, 12 or 24 months to do it properly, I will take that time," Iqbal said.

The board has already begun discussions with the BPL franchises, with outstanding payments, defaults and bank guarantees among the issues being addressed.

"We have started communication with the franchises. The issues involving those who defaulted have to be settled. The issues of missed payments and bank guarantees are being looked at step by step," he said.

Tamim reiterated that the BPL would only be held once the BCB is confident that the tournament can generate profit for the board.

"We will organise the BPL only after taking the BCB to a profit-making position," he added.