Salman Butt hits back at Stuart Broad for calling Pakistan 'a very poor team'

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt (left) and England's Stuart Broad. — Instagram/@salmanbutt.09/Reuters

KARACHI: Former national cricketer Salman Butt slammed legendary England pacer Stuart Broad for his recent remarks regarding the Pakistan men's cricket team, in which he called the Green Shirts "a very poor team".

Broad's remarks came during Pakistan's ongoing three-match away Test series against England, as the former pacer gave a blunt assessment of the touring side's current status in the longest format before labelling them "poor".

He further stressed that failing to win the ongoing series would be a major disappointment for the hosts.

"Pakistan are a weaker side. There is no doubting that. They are a very poor side. If England don't come away with a Test series win, it really is a huge failure for them," Broad said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Butt, who represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, acknowledged that the national team has not been able to perform up to its potential in the format but questioned Broad's choice of words before highlighting England's long-standing struggles in away Tests against Australia.

"Stuart Broad was saying that Pakistan is a poor side. Okay, Pakistan isn't playing good cricket at the moment, but what is this 'poor team' comment? You have a very good team, so what happens to you when you go to Australia? You lose 5-0 every time," said Butt.



The former captain also recalled Pakistan's prowess in pace bowling and insisted that neither of the country's established cricketers had made such remarks against the England cricket team then.



Butt then went on to advise English cricketers to analyse their team's performances in away conditions.

"When Pakistan had a good bowling attack, what did England have? A bunch of bowlers who bowled at 120 km/h. No one from Pakistan said that England were a very poor team.

"This is the kind of mindset they have. They should also talk about the kind of performances they have produced in away conditions."