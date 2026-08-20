Novak Djokovic calls himself biggest doubter

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the press conference of the Australian Open in Melbourne Park on January 17, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has said that he is his own number one doubter, despite achieving so much in his professional tennis career.

Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, more than anyone in men’s tennis. He has also claimed more Masters 1000 titles than any other male player, further strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest players in tennis history.

But according to him, even now, at the age of 39, that is not enough for him.

"I cannot say I feel content with what I have and who I am," Djokovic said in a new Amazon documentary.

"I am always looking to be more - better, faster, stronger. Oftentimes I feel I am imprisoning myself."

He said later in the documentary: "I'm the number one doubter. I'm trying to prove myself wrong more than anybody else."

Novak Djokovic is level with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history, and his last major trophy came at the 2023 US Open.

The Serb has reached at least the semi-finals at six of the past seven majors and in January became the oldest man in history to reach the Australian Open final.

"He definitely has mixed feelings about his retirement," his wife, Jelena, said.

"'He carries that burden that he's never enough. No matter how much he does, it will never be enough.

"Tennis is a fulfilling place for him - a place where he feels worthy."

Every Djokovic loss at a Grand Slam is followed by questions about his retirement. However, he has previously said that he wants to play until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.