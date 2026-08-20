Pakistan Hockey League to be staged in first quarter of 2027: PHF

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced that the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Hockey League will be staged in the first quarter of 2027, describing the development as the dawn of a new era for the country in its national sport.

The federation, in a brief statement, shared that it was working tirelessly alongside its partners to make the tournament a landmark of success, adding that "a lot of good things" were happening in Pakistan Hockey, including grassroots development, professional coaching and international exposure.

"A new era for Pakistan Hockey! Something big is coming! InshaAllah, in the first quarter of 2027, the Pakistan Hockey League will come into action," the PHF said in a statement.

"The Pakistan Hockey Federation, together with its partners, is working tirelessly to make this league a landmark success story for Pakistani hockey.

"From grassroots development and young talent to professional coaching, better structures and international exposure — a lot of good things are happening in Pakistan hockey."

For the unversed, the revised model of the Pakistan Hockey League has been under consideration since 2016, but the proposal was repeatedly shelved due to different issues including permissions, scheduling and, ultimately, financial constraints.

In 2022, the proposal gained traction again, and the local media had then reported that the details of the league were to be announced in June that year, with the tournament to be staged in September.

The reports then had also suggested that an office was established in Lahore in early 2022, while the PHF had hired former project director of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Salman Sarwar Butt as one of the consultants, but it ultimately did not take place.