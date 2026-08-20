Joe Root, Jordan Cox put England into lead before Pakistan strike twice

England's Jordan Cox (left) and Joe Root celebrate their 100-run partnership during the second day of their first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — Reuters

LEEDS: Half-centuries from Jordan Cox and captain Joe Root helped England secure lead before Pakistan struck twice through Ali Usman and Khurram Shahzad, dismissing both batters, to head into the tea break on the second day of the Test series opener here at Headingley on Thursday.

At the conclusion of the pulsating session, the home side were well-placed at 239/4, leading by 68 runs, with Dan Lawrence and Harry Brook unbeaten on 22 and 15, respectively.

After the opening session was washed out due to persistent rain here, England resumed their first innings in response to Pakistan's 171 all out after the lunch break through Cox and Root, who continued to dominate the visitors' bowling attack,

Cox and Root, as a result, stretched their overnight third-wicket partnership to a mammoth 150, during which they both brought up their respective half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Usman eventually broke the threatening stand by getting Cox caught behind in the 44th over. The 25-year-old remained the top-scorer for England with a 100-ball 73, studded with 14 boundaries.

Joe Root followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Shahzad, and walked back after scoring 66 off 112 deliveries with the help of 10 fours, resulting in England slipping down to 202/4.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Lawrence joined top-ranked Test batter Brook in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 37-run partnership, ensuring England head into the break without enduring further setbacks.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Usman and Shahzad have thus far taken one wicket apiece in the first innings.