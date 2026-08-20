Sindh sports minister lauds Maryam Tariq's bronze medal success in Malaysia

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar (left) pictured with Lyari-based taekwondo athlete Maryam Tariq after she won a bronze medal at the International Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia on August 20, 2026. — File

KARACHI: Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar has congratulated talented young Lyari-based taekwondo athlete Maryam Tariq on winning a bronze medal at the International Taekwondo Championship held in Malaysia.

Maryam Tariq met the Sindh sports minister, who praised her for delivering an impressive performance at the international level and bringing pride to Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Usman Hingoro was also present during the meeting.

Mahar appreciated Maryam’s hard work, dedication and determination, saying her achievement was a source of pride and an inspiration for young athletes across Lyari and Sindh.

“Lyari has always produced talented athletes in the field of sports,” the minister said. “The soil of Lyari has given Pakistan several great athletes who have made the country proud at national and international levels.”

He added that Maryam’s success was a proud and encouraging example for the youth of Lyari and Sindh.

The Sindh government is taking all possible measures to promote sports and provide greater encouragement and support to young athletes, Mahar said.

He expressed hope that Maryam would continue to excel at the international level and bring further laurels to Pakistan.