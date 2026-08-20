ECB provides Will Jacks injury update ahead of Pakistan ODI tri-series

England's Will Jacks bowls during the first ODI match against India at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 14, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan after undergoing successful surgery to remove his appendix, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

The ECB said Jacks will be monitored during his recovery, with the Surrey all-rounder potentially returning for England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka in September.

The update comes ahead of England’s limited-overs commitments, including the ODI tri-series in Pakistan involving England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka later this year.

England will travel to Pakistan for the tri-series, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October. The tournament will provide the three sides with important preparation ahead of their upcoming international commitments.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 18 October. Pakistan will then face England at the same venue on 20 October, before Sri Lanka meet England on 22 October.

The action will then move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October and Sri Lanka on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will meet again on 29 October before the final takes place at the same venue on 31 October.

Jacks’ recovery will therefore be closely monitored by England, with the September white-ball series against Sri Lanka potentially serving as his return target.

The ECB confirmed that Jacks’ appendix operation was successful but did not provide a precise timeline for his return to competitive cricket.

Jacks had also been in contention for a place in England’s Test side against Pakistan. His absence leaves England with fewer options for the spinning all-rounder role, while Dan Lawrence is now in contention for the No. 6 position.

England are set to face Pakistan in the Test series before turning their attention to the white-ball schedule later in the year.

Pakistan-England-Sri Lanka ODI tri-series schedule