Sam Curran's Pakistan Test return hopes dashed by groin injury

England all-rounder Sam Curran reacts during the first day of the third Test match against India at Emerald Headingley Stadium on August 25, 2021 in Leeds, England. — AFP

LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out for the remainder of the English summer after sustaining a groin injury, dealing a major blow to his hopes of returning to the Test side.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury while playing for MI London in The Hundred and is set to undergo surgery on Friday. The procedure will rule him out of all remaining domestic and international fixtures this season, including a potential Test comeback.

Curran made his Test debut as a teenager in 2018 but has not played in the longest format since 2021, having focused primarily on white-ball cricket.

However, following Ben Stokes’ retirement from Test cricket earlier this summer, England’s management had begun considering Curran for a return to red-ball cricket.

Curran was reportedly in contention for a place in England’s squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan after missing out on selection for the first two matches. The third Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on 9 September.

Selector Marcus North had previously said Curran’s all-round ability made him a “player of interest” following Stokes’ retirement and confirmed that he could come into contention for the third Test.

North also indicated that Curran had been considered for the first Test against Pakistan but was not selected as England sought to manage his workload following a demanding summer schedule.

Curran had been pencilled in to feature in the series decider, with a County Championship appearance for Surrey expected to serve as preparation.

That comeback is now off the table. Curran will miss Surrey’s crucial Division One clash with Nottinghamshire, along with the remainder of the county season, and will now focus on his recovery ahead of the winter.