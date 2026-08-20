Tottenham Hotspur in talks for double deal for Savinho, Marmoush

An undated pciture of Manchester City's forwards Savinho(left) and Omar Marmoush. — Manchester City Official

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Manchester City over a potential double deal for forwards Savinho and Omar Marmoush, with negotiations between the Premier League clubs understood to be progressing.

According to multiple media reports no agreement has yet been reached, but discussions are continuing as Spurs look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

Tottenham’s interest in Brazilian winger Savinho dates back to 2025, when the 22-year-old chose to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

However, he made only seven Premier League starts last season and is now considering leaving City.

Savinho joined the Manchester club in 2024 for £30m from French side Troyes.

Marmoush, meanwhile, arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m in 2025 but struggled for regular opportunities under Pep Guardiola during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

City’s valuation of the two players remains unclear, although the club would expect to make a significant profit on both transfers.

Tottenham head coach Roberto de Zerbi has already overseen major changes to his midfield, bringing in Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a combined £185m.

However, De Zerbi has stressed the need to improve his attacking options after Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League last season, scoring just 48 goals in 38 matches.

Tottenham also remain interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, although it is unclear whether they could finance a deal for the Netherlands international alongside moves for Savinho and Marmoush.

City have already sold several players this summer, including Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders and goalkeeper James Trafford.