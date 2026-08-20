Bangladesh coach Simmons warns Australia will come harder in second Test

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (centre) celebrates after taking his 300th wicket on day three of the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 15, 2026. — AFP

MACKAY: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has urged his side to raise their performance level as they prepare for a tougher challenge from Australia in the second Test in Mackay, with the hosts looking to level the two-match series.

Bangladesh arrived in Mackay following their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin.

After being given an extra day off following their lengthy journey, the visitors returned to training on Wednesday and completed an intensive three-hour session at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Simmons, who described the Darwin triumph as his best achievement as a Test coach, said Australia would return with greater intensity.

“The only thing I had to say to them – and I will repeat it anyway – is that Australia is going to come harder,” Simmons said on Thursday.

“So we have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better. Even if we have to get one per cent better in some areas, we will have to make sure that’s there.

“But we know that they are going to change their game. They are going to come harder at us.”

Bangladesh’s fast bowlers were put through their paces during the training session, with left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam also impressing in the nets as he pushes for a place in the playing XI.

Shoriful, who has taken 27 wickets at an average of 36.03 in 13 Tests, took six wickets for 48 runs against Australia in an ODI earlier this year, including the dismissals of Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne, who are both expected to feature in Mackay.

However, Simmons suggested that selecting Shoriful would be a difficult decision given Bangladesh’s convincing victory in Darwin.

“He offers something different. But again, we just won a Test match,” Simmons said.

“I’m one who hardly likes to change winning teams. So it’s a possibility, but I can’t really say. I’m impressed with all the bowlers because I think everybody bowled to what we spoke about.”

Bangladesh’s bowlers laid the foundation for victory in Darwin by dismissing Australia for 198 in the first innings. Their batters then strengthened their position by producing a composed performance over 138 overs to post 426.

Simmons believes batting for long periods and building a substantial first-innings total will remain central to Bangladesh’s approach.

“Test cricket is five days; if my team can bat for 11 hours out of those five days, then the other team must be under pressure,” he said.

“For me, that’s how I learned in Test cricket. You bat, you get a score. A big first-innings score is always good. Then you put the other team under pressure.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Bat and get big scores in the first innings and make sure that the other team has to do a lot of work to get those scores.”

Bangladesh’s historic victory has generated considerable excitement back home, but Simmons said he was pleased to see his players remain focused during their return to training.

“Bangladeshi people are emotional. I’m not the same, so it’s easy for me to control that,” he said.

“It’s difficult for them, but I think looking at them today, the guys have settled back down a lot. We hope that tomorrow again there’s a little more settling, so we start on the right footing on Saturday.”

With Australia expected to respond strongly after their defeat in Darwin, Bangladesh will look to maintain their discipline and intensity when the second Test begins in Mackay on Saturday.