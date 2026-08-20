Monty Desai steps down as Canada cricket head coach after three months

Canada cricket head coach Monty Desai inspects the field as play is delayed due to rain ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 11, 2024. — ICC

ONATRIO: Former India domestic coach Monty Desai has stepped down as head coach of the Canada men's cricket team after three months in charge, with Cricket Canada inviting applications for his replacement.

Desai took over as head coach in May and oversaw two Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series during his brief tenure — one in Canada and the other in Scotland.

Cricket Canada will accept applications for the position until August 28, with Canada's next League 2 fixtures scheduled to begin on October 9 against Oman and Nepal in Oman.

Desai confirmed his departure in a post on Instagram, describing his time with Canada as "a short chapter, but a meaningful one".

"Grateful to Cricket Canada for the opportunity to serve as Interim Head Coach over the past three months," Desai wrote. "Every environment leaves you with learnings. This experience further strengthened my belief that sustainable performance is built through time, trust, preparation, strong relationships and collective ownership.

"Thank you to the players, support staff and everyone who shared this journey. I leave with gratitude for the relationships built, the lessons learned and the opportunity to contribute.

"Wishing Canadian cricket continued growth and success."

Canada currently sit sixth in the Cricket World Cup League 2 standings with four matches remaining in their campaign. The top four teams will qualify for next year's ODI World Cup Qualifier.

This was Desai's second stint with Canada, having previously worked with the national side in 2019.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for Canadian cricket. Desai took charge after Canada lost all four of their matches at the T20 World Cup in February and March.

The team's campaign was followed by an investigation by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit into allegations surrounding Canada's match against New Zealand at the tournament.

It also emerged that Cricket Canada had committed "serious breaches of its membership obligations" to the ICC. The governing body suspended funding to Cricket Canada in May before later suspending the country's Associate membership following its quarterly meeting in Ahmedabad.

The suspension remains in place, while the ICC has set out a series of conditions that Cricket Canada must fulfil to have its membership reinstated following the governing body's annual meetings in Edinburgh last month.

With Canada's next League 2 matches only weeks away, the board will now look to appoint a new head coach as it attempts to navigate both its on-field campaign and ongoing administrative challenges.