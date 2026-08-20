'Lost the fear factor': AB de Villiers questions Pakistan's pace attack

The collage features former South Africa captain AB de Villiers (left) and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas. — YouTube via AB de Villiers/AFP

LEEDS: Former South African batter AB de Villiers believes Pakistan’s bowling attack has lost the fear factor that once made it one of the most feared units in world cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley, de Villiers praised Joe Root’s return as England captain and the appointment of Stephen Fleming as head coach.

“I think it’s a wonderful combination,” de Villiers said.

He then turned his attention to Pakistan, identifying the bowling department as a major concern for the side in recent years.

“I feel the real big problem is what happened to that express pace, the fear factor that they used to have,” he said.

De Villiers recalled facing some of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowlers during his international career, including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Asif.

While acknowledging the reputation of Pakistan’s current attack, he said bowlers such as Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had yet to consistently reproduce the impact expected of them.

“They still seem to have this kind of reputation as great Pakistan bowlers, but they’re just not putting in the yards,” he said.

De Villiers also pointed to Pakistan’s struggles to take 20 wickets consistently in Test cricket, which he believes has contributed to their recent difficulties.

“The last three years have not been really good for them,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s recent results, including their defeat by the West Indies.

He described Pakistan as a side going through a rebuilding phase and said the performance of their seam attack would be one of the key areas to watch during the England series.

“Can they get that aura back, that presence that all Pakistan bowling attacks used to have?” he asked.

De Villiers also discussed Babar Azam, who has returned to the Pakistan captaincy while carrying a finger niggle.

According to the former South Africa batter, Babar’s immediate priority should be to contribute with the bat and lead by example.

“He needs to score runs, that’s the number one thing, lead from the front by example,” de Villiers said.

He added that tactical decisions could follow once Babar starts contributing consistently with the bat.

De Villiers acknowledged the pressure associated with captaincy and said both England and Pakistan are entering the series in a rebuilding phase. However, he backed England to have the upper hand, particularly under Fleming.

“I feel England will have the upper hand, especially under the calm coach of Stephen Fleming,” he said.

He also credited Root with bringing a fresh dimension to England compared with recent years.

For the unversed, England subsequently underlined their dominance on the opening day at Headingley, bowling Pakistan out for 171, with Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claiming five wickets each.

Pakistan’s much-discussed pace attack then struggled to make an impact as England reached 112 for 2 by the close, trailing by 59 runs.