ICC overturns decision on Gaddafi Stadium pitch demerit point

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the outcome of three appeals lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Canada (CC) against demerit points imposed on pitches for matches played in June.

The ICC Appeals Panel reached its decisions after reviewing match footage, Match Referees’ reports and official comments from the respective team captains.

The demerit point imposed on Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium following its “Unsatisfactory” rating for the third Men’s ODI between Pakistan and Australia on 4 June has been rescinded.

The panel noted that although the Match Referee had followed the guidelines of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the pitch “did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin”.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Toronto, had received an “Unsatisfactory” rating for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States and the Netherlands on 8 June.

The venue was subsequently given an “Unfit” rating for another match between Canada and the Netherlands on 16 June.

For the 8 June fixture, the Appeals Panel concluded that although the Match Referee had followed the relevant guidelines, the condition of the surface “was consistent with that of a satisfactory pitch” and “did not demonstrate excessive unevenness, seam movement or spin”.

As a result, the demerit point awarded for that match has also been withdrawn.

However, the three demerit points imposed on the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground following the “Unfit” rating for the 16 June fixture will remain on the venue’s record.

The panel determined that “the condition of the pitch was dangerous and thus consistent with that of an Unfit pitch”.

Following the rulings, the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground has three demerit points on its record, while Gaddafi Stadium now has none.