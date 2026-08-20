Jorge Polanco’s New York Mets season ends with ankle injury

An undated picture of Jorge Polanco(right). — Reuters

NEW YORK: Jorge Polanco’s difficult first season with the New York Mets is likely over after the infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with left ankle bursitis, with surgery expected in the coming days.

Interim manager Andy Green said on Wednesday that Polanco has been unable to escape persistent pain and that surgery is now considered the best option.

“It's gotten to the point where he just can't get freedom from the pain,” Green said.

“He has gone out there and grinded. He's wanted to post for his team. And it's at a point now where surgery is actually his best option and that's the direction we're headed with this to kind of alleviate this.”

Polanco joined the Mets on a two-year, $40 million contract in December, with the club expecting him to help fill the void left by Pete Alonso at first base.

However, his season was disrupted by left Achilles and ankle problems. After being sidelined for nearly three months, Polanco returned on July 7th but struggled at the plate, batting just .127 in 23 appearances.

Overall, the 32-year-old has hit .148 with two home runs, six RBIs and a .431 OPS in 145 plate appearances, one of the lowest marks among qualified players.

Green said an MRI taken Tuesday showed no improvement in Polanco’s ankle.

“Just my observation from seeing him through the years and watching him hit and watching him produce, I do think it has affected him mechanically,” Green said.

“I don't think he's one to make excuses, so I'm not sure if he'll even say that. But I do think it is something that has impacted him. And he's tried to grind and it's just not happening.”

Green expects Polanco to be ready for baseball activities when spring training begins next February.