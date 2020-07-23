Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the team in England. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, along with a masseur named Mohammad Imran, have cleared their second Covid-19 tests and will join the team in England for the upcoming Test and T20I series.

It is expected that the duo will travel over the weekend.

Earlier, Amir had excused himself from the tour due to the birth of his daughter, however, team management was keen to have him on board for the tour as rookie pacer Haris Rauf had repeatedly been tested positive.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.

The national team will kick off their three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5.

Pakistan vs England: Mohammad Amir clears Covid-19 test