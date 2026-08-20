Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after returning a shot against Sara Bejlek (CZE) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 19, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: Aryna Sabalenka’s preparations for her US Open title defence suffered another setback as she was knocked out by Sara Bejlek 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open here at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Thursday.

The Belarusian top seed squandered commanding leads in both sets as Czech 20-year-old Bejlek fought back to secure a victory.

What a performance 💚



Sara Bejlek knocks out the World No.1 Sabalenka to reach her best result at a WTA 1000, the quarterfinals!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/C6jvuw8Npj — wta (@WTA) August 20, 2026

Sabalenka led 5-1 in the opening-set tie-break before Bejlek won six of the next eight points to take the set.

The world number one then moved 4-1 ahead in the second, but once again failed to close out the match as Bejlek completed a remarkable comeback.

The defeat also puts Sabalenka’s position at the top of the world rankings under threat. Elena Rybakina can replace her as world number one if she reaches the Cincinnati final.

Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win three consecutive US Open titles, but her preparations for the tournament have been far from convincing. She suffered early exits in both Cincinnati and Toronto.

Since completing the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami in March, Sabalenka has reached just one semi-final, losing to Jessica Pegula in Berlin.

For Bejlek, ranked 35th in the world, the victory was the first of her career against a top-10 opponent and secured her maiden WTA 1000 quarter-final.

“I totally lost my words. I just keep believing and that was the key today,” said Bejlek.

“She played amazing tennis and I was just believing, keep fighting and I was just trying my best and that's it.”

Bejlek will face former Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.