Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue split Test ball after taking five wickets each

England pacers Josh Tongue (left) and Ollie Robinson receive half of the match ball each after taking five wickets apiece on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, 2026. — AFP

LEEDS: A unique incident unfolded during the first Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley as the match ball was cut in half and divided between England bowlers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue.

After dismissing Pakistan for 171 in their first innings, Robinson and Tongue claimed five wickets apiece — a rare feat in Test cricket in which two bowlers take five-wicket hauls in the same innings.

Abdullah Shafique top-scored for Pakistan with 61 off 104 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries, while Imam-ul-Haq contributed 42 off 74 balls, including six fours.

Usually, a bowler who takes five or more wickets in an innings keeps the match ball as a souvenir. However, after the innings, Tongue came up with the unusual idea of splitting the ball between himself and Robinson.

“On our way off the ground, Josh said, ‘We should split the ball in half and have half each,’” Robinson recalled.

“I said, ‘We actually should do that. I think that would be pretty cool.’”

To their surprise, the ground staff later returned with the ball cut into two pieces, allowing both bowlers to keep half as a memento of their five-wicket hauls.

“You don’t get half a cricket ball every day. It’s something neither of us will ever forget,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, in reply to Pakistan’s 171, England ended the opening day on 112-2 after 25 overs still trailing by 59 runs, with Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay dismissed by Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali respectively.

Jordan Cox and captain Joe Root will resume England’s innings on day two, unbeaten on 23 and 37 respectively.