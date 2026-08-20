WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike to retire after 15-season career

An undated picture of Eleven-time WNBA All-Star and players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike. — Reuters

Eleven-time WNBA All-Star and players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike will retire at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 15-season career.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward announced her decision on Wednesday during an interview with Boardroom Talks, saying she feels fulfilled by what she has achieved in the league.

“I feel very fulfilled with the 15 years that I’ve been able to play and compete at such a high level,” Ogwumike said.

“Even though I didn’t know what kind of player that I could be in this league, I never thought that I would play this long.”

Nneka Ogwumike Announces Retirement from the @WNBA following the 2026 Season.



📝https://t.co/DAn8u39JIS — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 19, 2026

Ogwumike was selected first overall by the Sparks in 2012 and played a key role in their 2016 championship triumph. She was also named WNBA MVP that year.

She spent her first 12 seasons with Los Angeles before joining the Seattle Storm for two seasons and subsequently returning to the Sparks for the final chapter of her career.

Explaining her decision, Ogwumike said her physical condition was only part of the reason behind her retirement.

“It’s a little bit my body. I still feel very good, but I also feel the comfort of slowing down,” she said. “I just feel content. I feel very content with where I’ve left my career, with 15 years under my belt.”

Ogwumike has continued to produce at a high level this season, averaging 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert praised Ogwumike’s contribution to the league and its players.

“Nneka will retire at the end of this season leaving the WNBA much better than she found it — a testament not only to the player she has been, but to the person and leader she is,” Engelbert said.

“I have been fortunate to work closely with Nneka over the years and have been inspired by her passion and unwavering commitment to the players.”