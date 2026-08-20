Tommy Paul stuns top seed Alexander Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

Tommy Paul (USA) chases the ball as he looks to return a shot against Hubert Hurkacz (POL) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 15, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: American Tommy Paul saved a match point to overcome top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 and reach the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals here at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Wednesday after a rain delay of almost 90 minutes.

World number three Zverev made the stronger start, taking the opening set before moving 4-3 ahead in the second. However, the fourth-round contest was then halted as rain swept through the tournament.

That fighting spirit. @TommyPaul1 saved a match point to stun top seed Zverev in Cincinnati - watch the pick action now ⤵️@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/ax6no5UIV7 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 20, 2026

Paul returned from the lengthy interruption with renewed intensity, while Zverev struggled to rediscover his rhythm.

The American saved a match point before edging the second-set tie-break 8-6 to level the match.

Zverev appeared to regain control in the deciding set, establishing a 4-2 lead. Paul, however, refused to surrender and produced a remarkable late surge, winning four consecutive games to complete the comeback and secure his first Cincinnati quarter-final appearance.

Zverev's 14 aces were offset by nine double faults as his serve became increasingly unreliable. His difficulties were highlighted in the third set when he was called for a foot fault.

Paul's victory continues an impressive run in Cincinnati and sets up a quarter-final meeting with Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

It is pertinent to mention that Cobolli booked his place in the last eight earlier in the day after battling past Spain's Rafael Jodar 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The American will now look to build on his momentum against Cobolli as he bids to reach the Cincinnati semi-finals for the first time.