Lionel Messi nets first goal since father’s death in Inter Miami draw

An undated picture of Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. — X/ @intermiamicf

CHESTER: Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the death of his father, Jorge, earlier this month as Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS) here at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Messi’s father and longtime representative died aged 68 on August 8th in Rosario, Argentina.

The Argentine forward struck in the 26th minute at Subaru Park, shaking off his marker before firing a left-footed effort into the net to give Miami a 2-1 lead.

Enganchá y pateá, capitán. 😮‍💨🪄 pic.twitter.com/dkiuZ6HDYG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2026

Messi was immediately surrounded by his teammates in an emotional celebration.

The 39-year-old also provided an assist for Miami’s opening goal on a hot and humid night in Pennsylvania.

Enganchá y pateá, capitán. 😮‍💨🪄 pic.twitter.com/dkiuZ6HDYG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2026

Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father last week, saying he did not know how to continue without him.

The draw brought an end to a three-match losing run for defending MLS Cup champions Miami, although they were unable to hold on for victory after taking the lead.

Messi’s goal was his 13th of the MLS season, leaving him one behind Dallas striker Petar Musa in the race for the MLS Golden Boot. Messi won the award last season.

The forward has continued to play despite the difficult period following his father’s death. He also captained Argentina to this year’s World Cup final, where they were beaten by Spain.

The result leaves Miami looking to regain consistency as they continue their campaign, with Messi remaining central to their hopes of defending their MLS Cup title.