Harry Kane says Premier League return no longer priority

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane before training on August 17, 2026. — Reuters

Harry Kane said the Premier League no longer holds the same appeal for him as he remains fully focused on Bayern Munich amid continued speculation over a possible return to England.

The 33-year-old striker left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in 2023 and has since won two Bundesliga titles, as well as the German Cup and German Supercup.

Kane has regularly been linked with a move back to the Premier League, where he is still 47 goals short of Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

Kane says he is now fully focused on Bayern Munich, with a return to the Premier League no longer a priority.

"When I first left (Spurs), for sure it was something that I thought I'd definitely be coming back," Kane told FourFourTwo magazine after receiving his second European Golden Shoe on Wednesday.

"That itch isn't there as much anymore. I'm extremely happy here in Munich. It's opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England.

"I never say never but, for now, I'm concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we'll see what the future holds."

Kane's current contract with Bayern expires next year, with the striker confirming discussions over his future are expected to begin soon. However, he stressed there was no urgency from either side.

The England captain enjoyed another prolific campaign in 2025-26, scoring 36 Bundesliga goals to retain the league's top-scorer award and claim his second European Golden Shoe.

He has now scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern, including 98 in 94 Bundesliga matches.

Bayern will begin their Bundesliga title defence against VfB Stuttgart on August 28th.