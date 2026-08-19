Pakistan knocked out of Hockey World Cup with gruelling defeat against India

Green Shirts fail to register single victory in drought-ending Hockey World Cup appearance

By Web Desk
August 19, 2026
India's Abhishek (left) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the FIH Hockey World Cup match against Pakistan at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on August 19, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AMSTELVEEN: Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek both scored a brace as India inflicted a crushing 5-3 defeat on arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-stakes Pool D clash of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 here at the Wagener Stadium on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue made a dominant start to the blockbuster fixture as they netted the opener in just the fifth minute, with Harmanpreet Singh successfully converting a penalty corner.

Abhishek doubled India's lead in the 11th minute through a sensational field goal, which persisted until the conclusion of the first quarter.

The second quarter got off to a similar start as Singh struck again for India through a penalty corner, extending their lead to 3-0 in the 21st minute.

Pakistan eventually pulled one back the following minute through Hannan Shahid's field goal, only for Abhishek to restore India's advantage a minute later. The Green Shirts pulled one back again at the 24th minute mark, with Sufyan Khan converting a penalty corner.

The two teams went into the halftime with the scoreline reading 4-2 in India's favour, and they were awarded a penalty stroke just four minutes after the break, which Hardik Singh successfully converted to bolster their lead.

Although the Green Shirts were awarded a penalty corner in the 41st minute, they remained unable to score in the penultimate quarter. They, however, made a spirited start to the final quarter, with Shahid scoring his second to cut India's lead to 5-3.

Both teams then made desperate attempts to score in the dying minutes, but the scoreline remained intact at 5-3 until the final whistle.

The defeat meant the national team failed to win a single match in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of England in their campaign opener before salvaging a 3-3 draw against Wales in their subsequent pool-stage fixture.

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