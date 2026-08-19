Mir Hamza roped in by Glamorgan for County Championship remainder

Pakistan's Mir Hamza celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 28, 2023. — Cricket Australia

CARDIFF: Left-arm Pakistan seamer Mir Hamza has been signed by Glamorgan for their remaining five County Championship 2026 matches, the club announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Hamza, who has represented Pakistan in seven Tests, with his most recent appearance coming against South Africa in December last year, previously turned up for Glamorgan in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

In his maiden County Championship spell, Hamza took two wickets in six matches at a decent bowling average of 35.5, while he will start his second stint with the Cardiff-based club on August 27when they take on Hampshire in the home fixture at the Sophia Gardens.

Reflecting on the signing, Glamorgan's Director of Cricket Mark Wallace expressed delight over the Pakistan international rejoining the club for their final five games of the ongoing season, adding that they were "lucky" to be able to call on a player of Hamza's calibre.

"We're delighted to have Mir rejoining us for the last [five] games of the year," Wallace stated.

"With such a busy international calendar and domestic seasons restarting in the Southern Hemisphere, there is limited availability at this time of the year, so we're lucky to be able to call on a player of Mir's quality for the run in."

A familiar face returns 🇵🇰🤝



Mir Hamza is back with Glamorgan for the final five Championship fixtures, and will join the squad ahead of next week's fixture at Sophia Gardens against Hampshire 🙌



🔗 https://t.co/hBUYkcdUyf#OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/dWsvrhP3Z4 — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) August 19, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that Glamorgan are currently placed fourth in the Division One standings of the County Championship 2026 after earning back promotion to the topflight following a 21-year hiatus.

They are just nine points behind leaders and defending champions Nottinghamshire and will be aiming to fend off the difference in their remaining six matches.

Notably, Glamorgan's upcoming County Championship 2026 fixture is scheduled against Leicestershire, set to be played from August 20 to 23 at Grace Road, at the latter's home ground.