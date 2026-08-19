South Africa make 10 changes to T20I squad for Zimbabwe tour

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at The Oval in London on July 2, 2026. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a new-look Proteas Women squad for the five-match away series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Bulawayo from September 11 to 19.

The Proteas made 10 changes to the squad that featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England, with only captain Laura Wolvaardt, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Karabo Meso and Kayla Reyneke retaining their places.

The move is presumably aimed at offering the emerging talent an opportunity to prove their credentials at the international stage, with the recently unveiled South Africa squad featuring three uncapped players, Caitlin Wyngaard, Nthabiseng Nini and Luyanda Nzuza.

Besides the uncapped trio, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit and Faye Tunnicliffe were slotted back into the squad, while Shabnim Ismail, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk as well as Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Nonkululekho Mlaba were all rested.

South Africa head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, while announcing the squad, indicated that the players who were part of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 remain available for selection before revealing that skipper Wolvaardt opted against resting for the upcoming series.

"As it stands, everybody that was involved in the T20 World Cup is still available for selection for this team, but we are still busy with chats with Dane to see where she is at," Mashimbyi stated.

"Go and ask Laura not to play for her country. It will be a big fight," Mashimbyi said, talking about her decision to play the full series.

South Africa squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Caitlin Wyngaard.