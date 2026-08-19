Hockey World Cup: Pakistan receive qualification boost as England crush Wales

Pakistan's Rana Ashraf Waheed (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring goal during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales here at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on August 17, 2026. — FIH

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan's qualification scenario for the second phase of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 has become clear after unbeaten England knocked Wales out of the tournament with an 8-2 victory in their final Pool D clash here at the Wagener Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts are currently third in Pool D with one point and a goal difference of negative three, and now need to win their match against arch-rivals India to progress to the next phase. A defeat or draw would end Pakistan's campaign, while India would advance into the second pool phase of the tournament.

Notably, Pakistan's hopes of progressing to the next stage initially received a boost after India suffered a 4-2 defeat to England in their second Pool D match on Monday, keeping the qualification race open ahead of the next fixtures of the preliminary round.

For the unversed, the Green Shirts made a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a 4-1 defeat to England in their opening match. Pakistan, led by Abu Bakr, then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Wales, earning a valuable point and keeping their hopes of progressing further alive.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the second pool phase, making a total of eight teams. The top two teams from Pools A and D will be placed in Pool E, while the top two teams from Pools B and C will form Pool F.

The bottom two teams from the four initial pools will be eliminated from the tournament.