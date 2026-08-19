PCB announces Pakistan's packed home schedule featuring Sri Lanka, England

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left), England's Harry Brook (centre) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host Sri Lanka and England for bilateral series and an ODI tri-series from 9 October to 21 November, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on 4 October for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 October.

England will then tour Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 18 October. The hosts will then face England at the same venue on Tuesday, 20 October, before Sri Lanka take on England on Thursday, 22 October.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth match at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, 25 October. Pakistan will then meet Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday, 27 October.

Sri Lanka and England will contest the sixth match on Thursday, 29 October, before the top two sides meet in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, 31 October.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day match in Islamabad from 4 to 6 November before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 17 to 21 November.

The series will be Pakistan's second home Test assignment in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, following South Africa's two-Test tour of Pakistan in October last year.

The upcoming ODI tri-series will also mark Pakistan's second tournament of this format in as many years. In February 2025, Pakistan hosted New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI tri-series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Schedule

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan — T20Is and Tests

9 October — First T20I, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

11 October — Second T20I, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 October — Third T20I, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

4–6 November — Three-day match, Islamabad

9–13 November — First Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

17–21 November — Second Test, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ODI tri-series — Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka