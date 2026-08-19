Trey Mancini announces retirement after final MLB comeback

An undated picture of American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 Trey Mancini. — Reuters

The American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, Trey Mancini has announced his retirement from professional baseball on Tuesday following a brief comeback with the Los Angeles Angels after returning from colon cancer.

The 34-year-old first baseman and designated hitter, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, baseball.”

Trey Mancini has announced his retirement after 8 Major League seasons spent with the Orioles, Astros, Cubs and Angels.



The 34-year-old Mancini was awarded AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after missing the previous season as he battled colon cancer. He completed his… pic.twitter.com/RPpaigba50 — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Mancini agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels in February and was invited to their Major League spring training camp.

He batted .273 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and three stolen bases for Triple-A Salt Lake before earning a return to the Major Leagues.

He collected three hits in his first MLB appearance since 2023, starting at first base in a 5-4, 10-inning defeat against the Houston Astros.

His comeback lasted just five games, however, with his final appearance coming on June 14th before he was designated for assignment three days later.

Reflecting on his career, Mancini wrote: “I am blessed to have made a home in the Orioles organization for 10 years, win a World Series in Houston, play for the Cubs in Chicago (I wish I played better for you guys), and make it back up to the MLB with the Angels.”

Mancini also thanked the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He finishes his MLB career with a .263 batting average, 129 home runs and 404 RBIs. He spent six seasons with Baltimore and hit a career-high 29 home runs in 2019.

Mancini missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing surgery to remove a malignant tumour from his colon.

He returned successfully in 2021 before helping Houston win the World Series in 2022 following his trade from Baltimore.