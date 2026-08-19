England-Pakistan Test series trophy unveiled

England captain Joe Root (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam pictured with the Test series trophy ahead of the first Test match at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, 2026. — PCB

LEEDS: The trophy for the three-match Test series between hosts England and Pakistan has been unveiled, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) releasing a photograph of the silverware as the series opener gets underway at Headingley on Wednesday.

The trophy, positioned between the two captains, is a classic, tall, silver urn-shaped cup with a mirror-like finish reflecting the surrounding stadium.

Its body tapers into a slender stem, supported by a layered, circular silver base that sits on a sleek black rectangular plinth featuring the “Rothesay TEST SERIES” logo.

Two long, delicate handles curve gracefully from near the top rim towards the lower body. Dark ribbons bearing sponsor branding are attached to the handles, draping towards the base and completing the traditional sporting trophy design.





Meanwhile, Pakistan enter the series opener without regular captain Babar Azam, who has been ruled out after sustaining a finger injury during the warm-up match against a Pakistan Cricket Board Select XI, with Salman Ali Agha named as his stand-in.

The opening Test marks Pakistan’s first red-ball series in England since 2020, when the two sides contested a three-match series. England won 1-0, with the other two Tests ending in draws.

Pakistan’s last Test series victory in England came in 1996, when Wasim Akram’s side secured a 2-1 triumph in the three-match series.

That success was Pakistan’s third consecutive Test series win in England, following their 1987 triumph under Imran Khan and their 1992 series victory under Javed Miandad.

Overall, England and Pakistan have faced each other 92 times in Test cricket. England have won 30 matches, Pakistan 23, while 39 Tests have ended in draws.