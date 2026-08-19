Isack Hadjar set to miss Dutch GP after wrist injury: reports

An undated picture of Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar. — Reuters

ZANDVOORT: Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is set to miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after reportedly suffering a wrist injury during a training session, according to international media reports on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is understood to have sustained the injury during a routine gym session and is unlikely to be fit enough to compete at Zandvoort, according to media reports.

Red Bull have yet to officially confirm the injury or Hadjar’s absence.

New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to replace Hadjar for the 12th round of the Formula One season.

The 24-year-old currently drives for Racing Bulls and sits ninth in the drivers’ championship standings.

Lawson’s potential one-race promotion would represent a temporary return to the Red Bull team.

He made his Formula One debut at Zandvoort in 2023 after stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo, who was ruled out with a broken wrist.

Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is reportedly expected to take Lawson’s place at Racing Bulls, partnering Arvid Lindblad.

This will mark the Japanese driver’s return to F1 following his demotion to a reserve driver role at the end of last season.

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign and has emerged as one of the sport’s promising young talents.

His performances have fuelled speculation that he could eventually earn a seat alongside four-times world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be the 12th round of the Formula One season, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza scheduled to take place two weeks later.