PCB grants NOCs to seven Pakistan players for CPL after National Champions Cup

Pakistan batters Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Shadab Khan look on during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup group-stage match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Several Pakistan cricketers who featured in the National Champions Cup are set to join the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after receiving no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB has issued NOCs to the players for their participation in overseas leagues, with the permissions valid from August 19 to September 21.

Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Muaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Shadab Khan are among the Pakistan players who will feature in this year's CPL.

The players will miss part of Pakistan's domestic season as they fulfil their commitments with their respective CPL franchises.

A total of eight Pakistan cricketers have been signed by four CPL franchises — Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Jamaica Kingsmen, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Trinbago Knight Riders — for this year's tournament, which is currently underway and will run until September 20.

Meanwhile, the next tournament on Pakistan's domestic cricket calendar, the President's Trophy, is scheduled to begin on September 12.

The National Champions Cup concluded on Tuesday, with Pakistan Gold defeating Pakistan Greens by 101 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Centuries from Shamyl Hussain and Saad Khan, followed by a sensational seven-wicket haul from skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, powered Pakistan Gold to the title.

Batting first after Shaheen elected to do so, Gold posted 340 all out in their 50 overs — the highest total of the four-team tournament.

Saad top-scored with 112 off 102 balls, striking 11 fours and four sixes, while Shamyl smashed 111 off 93 deliveries, with his innings featuring 11 fours and four sixes.

In reply, Pakistan Greens were bowled out for 239 in 37.3 overs despite a half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig.

Shaheen led the bowling attack with remarkable figures of 7/36 in 8.3 overs, while Faisal Akram, Razaullah and Mubasir claimed one wicket each.