Manav Suthar takes six as India beat Sri Lanka in first Test

Indian spinner Manav Suthar (left) celebrates after taking wicket on day five of the first Test match against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 19, 2026. — AFP

GALLE: India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, with spinner Manav Suthar starring with a six-wicket haul in the second innings.

Batting first, India posted 462 in 116.4 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal leading the way with an outstanding 167.

Padikkal faced 230 deliveries and struck 15 boundaries and one six, while KL Rahul contributed 82 off 175 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Dhruv Jurel also played a valuable innings of 51 off 68 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Rishabh Pant scored 39 off 62 balls with four fours and a six.

Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler, finishing with 4/109 in 39 overs. Keshara Nuwantha claimed three wickets, while Asitha Fernando took two.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in 79.4 overs, handing India a 178-run first-innings lead.

Sonal Dinusha top-scored for the hosts with a fighting 100 off 168 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella added 80 off 115 balls, including seven boundaries.

Suthar led India’s bowling attack with 4/76 in 21.4 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket apiece.

India, holding a substantial lead, were then dismissed for 193 in 48.5 overs in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372.

Pant top-scored with 66 off 69 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes. Padikkal added 44 off 75 balls, including six boundaries, while Rahul scored 35 off 47 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes.

Fernando produced a fine spell for Sri Lanka, taking 4/31 in 8.5 overs. Jayasuriya claimed three wickets, Lahiru Kumara took two and Nuwantha picked up one.

Chasing 372 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 in 77.4 overs as Suthar completed his six-wicket haul.

Dinusha once again top-scored for the hosts, making 84 off 128 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva scored 59 off 151 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Nuwantha contributed 20 off 69 deliveries, including three fours.

Suthar finished with impressive figures of 6/55 in 23.4 overs to complete a match haul of 10 wickets. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets, while Siraj and Jadeja claimed one each as India wrapped up a convincing 165-run victory.