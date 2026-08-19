Proposed schedule unveiled for Pakistan's home tri-series against England, Sri Lanka

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left), England's Harry Brook (centre) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s proposed schedule for the upcoming three-nation ODI series has been drawn up, with the tournament set to take place from October 18 to November 1, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

The first phase of the tri-series is proposed to be held in Rawalpindi, with matches scheduled for October 18, 20 and 22.

The second phase is proposed to take place in Lahore, where matches are scheduled for October 25, 27 and 29.

According to the proposed schedule, the final of the tri-series will be played in Lahore on November 1.

Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka will participate in the three-nation ODI series.

Sources said the schedule will be finalised and officially announced soon following consultations among the three cricket boards.

In addition to the ODI competition, Sri Lanka are likely to play a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series during their tour of Pakistan before the tri-series.

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three T20Is and a two-match Test series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27.

The three T20Is are expected to be played in October ahead of the tri-series, while the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is likely to take place in November.

Consultations are currently under way regarding the venues and dates for Sri Lanka’s other matches, sources added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently in England for a three-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds.

The second Test will be played at Lord’s in London from August 27 to 31, while the final match of the series is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.