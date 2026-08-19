Patrick Vieira appointed Senegal head coach

An undated picture of former France midfielder Patrick Vieira. — Reuters

DAKAR: Former France midfielder Patrick Vieira has been appointed head coach of Senegal, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) announced on Tuesday.

Vieira replaces Pape Thiaw, whose spell in charge ended following Senegal’s elimination from this year’s World Cup in the round of 32.

Bienvenue chez toi Patrick Viera 🇸🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DRD2qJvzAm — Football Senegal (@FootballSenegal) August 18, 2026

FSF confirmed Vieira as the new head coach of Senegal’s senior national team, with his official presentation to be announced later.

"Mr Patrick Vieira is the new coach of Senegal's senior national team. The date of the official presentation and the next steps in his installation will be the subject of a subsequent announcement," the FSF said.

The 50-year-old will take charge of a national side for the first time after building a coaching career across England, France and Italy.

He previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace, French sides Nice and Strasbourg, and Serie A outfit Genoa.

Vieira enjoyed an illustrious playing career with France, earning more than 100 international caps. He was a key member of the French side that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000.

At club level, Vieira is particularly remembered for his successful spell at Arsenal, where he made more than 400 appearances and won three Premier League titles.

His first assignment with Senegal will come during next month’s international window as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners begin preparations for the 2027 tournament.

Qualifying matches for the competition are scheduled to begin as early as September, giving Vieira an immediate opportunity to shape his new side and begin his tenure on the international stage.