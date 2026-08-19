Venus Williams receives US Open wildcard

An undated picture of Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams. — Reuters

Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard entry for this year’s tournament, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will return to Flushing Meadows after being knocked out in the first round last year by Czech player Karolina Muchova.

Williams recently reunited with her younger sister Serena in doubles, as the pair competed together for the first time since 2022 at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

However, their return ended in disappointment as they suffered an opening-round defeat.

The American sisters lost 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in front of a packed crowd.

The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, was also handed a wildcard on Monday. The 33-year-old is attempting to revive her career after a foot injury disrupted her 2025 season.

Organisers confirmed that one women’s singles wildcard remains available and will be announced at a later date.

In the men’s draw, French veteran Gael Monfils was among those awarded a wildcard earlier this month.

The former world number six has already announced plans to retire at the end of the season.

Monfils will also feature in the mixed doubles competition alongside his wife, Elina Svitolina, after the pair received wildcards for the event on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Williams’ wildcard gives the veteran American another opportunity to compete at the tournament where she has enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of her illustrious career.