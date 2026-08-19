Barcelona sign Rodri from Manchester City

An undated picture of midfielder Rodri (right). — Barcelona Official

BARCELONA: Barcelona have completed the signing of midfielder Rodri from Manchester City on a contract running until June 2030, LaLiga champions announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old joins Barcelona for a reported £65.4 million ($88.56 million), with the Spanish champions beating rivals Real Madrid to his signature. His contract with City had been due to expire in June 2027.

Welcome to FC Barcelona, Rodri! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/voCFDwqt5D — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2026

Barcelona confirmed the deal, securing Rodri’s transfer from Manchester City on a contract running until June 2030.

“FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, known in the football world as Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until 30 June 2030,” Barcelona said.

Rodri leaves City after six seasons in which he established himself as one of the world's leading midfielders.

He made 298 appearances, scored 28 goals and helped the club win 14 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups.

He was also instrumental in City's historic treble in 2022-23 and their record run of four consecutive Premier League titles.

However, his final two seasons were disrupted by injuries, including an anterior cruciate ligament problem that kept him out for more than seven months in 2024.

Rodri recently underwent minor back surgery but said he was ready to return.

Reflecting on his City career, Rodri said: “It’s time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my teammates. This journey couldn’t be the same without you, my heart will always be Blue.”