Lionel Messi ‘at peace’ following father’s death, says Inter Miami coach

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (left) attacks as Nashville SC defender Jeisson Palacios (4) defends during the first half at Geodis Park on Aug 15, 2026. — Reuters

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos has revealed Lionel Messi is ‘at peace’ following the death of his father, Jorge, earlier this month, despite the difficult circumstances.

Jorge Messi died on August 8th in Rosario, Argentina. The Argentine forward returned to action for Inter Miami last week, coming off the bench in their Leagues Cup defeat by Leon before starting Sunday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.

Hoyos said Messi appeared to be coping with the loss and continued to express himself on the pitch, where he remains one of the club's key players.

"He looks good, expressing himself on the pitch, a place he knows to perfection, and at peace," Hoyos said.

Messi shared an emotional tribute to his father last week, describing him as his father, friend and representative. He also said he did not know how to continue without him.

Despite the personal loss, Messi has continued to honour his commitments to Inter Miami, earning praise from midfielder Casemiro for his dedication to the club and his team-mates.

Casemiro hails Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami despite the difficult loss of his father.

"He sets a great example," Casemiro said after the game against Leon.

"He is surely going through a very difficult time, but the commitment he has shown, not just to the players but to the club, has been incredible. I've never seen anything like it in my life."

Messi's return to action has come just days after his father's death, with the veteran forward continuing to play a leading role for Inter Miami as they navigate the remainder of the season.