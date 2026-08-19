Jamal Musiala reveals neurological disorder after second collapse

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala against RB Leipzig in Pre Season Friendly on August 15, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has revealed he has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder after collapsing during a match for the second time in four days.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down six minutes after coming on as a substitute during Bayern’s 4-2 friendly victory over Heidenheim on Tuesday. Musiala required medical attention before being helped from the pitch.

His latest incident came just days after he collapsed during Bayern’s 3-1 friendly win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, prompting concerns over his health.

Musiala later addressed the situation in a post on Instagram, explaining that doctors had identified a condition which can cause brief episodes of unconsciousness.

“I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction,” Musiala wrote.

“These can lead to episodes like the ones that occurred recently - such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim.”

The Bayern midfielder sought to reassure fans, saying he was receiving appropriate treatment and remained positive about his recovery.

“I know these can seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently part of my everyday life. I'm receiving the best medical care for this and am very optimistic.”

Musiala added that doctors had ruled out any further health risks.

The midfielder has made 231 appearances for Bayern since breaking into the first team. He missed six months last season after suffering an ankle fracture at the Club Cup, before returning to action and featuring for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the latest setbacks, Musiala remains optimistic about managing the condition with medical support.